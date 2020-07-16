Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. 40,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

