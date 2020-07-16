Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.11% of TTEC worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. 4,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TTEC Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

