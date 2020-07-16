Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Natus Medical worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 17,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

