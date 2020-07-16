Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $283,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,389,000 after acquiring an additional 199,391 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.30. 23,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,685. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $106.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,308 shares of company stock worth $11,403,000. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

