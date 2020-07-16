Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,608,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after buying an additional 284,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after buying an additional 246,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.08. 9,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,856. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.