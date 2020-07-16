Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,969,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141,109 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 681,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 103,971 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. 30,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

