Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics comprises approximately 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Haemonetics worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $82,965,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,445,000 after buying an additional 557,188 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,673,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,770,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 317,460 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $31,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $446,324.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,631. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

