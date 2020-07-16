Bridge City Capital LLC Invests $1.37 Million in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

