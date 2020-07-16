Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Medifast worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

MED traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $156.99. 14,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

