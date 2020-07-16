Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Luminex worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,701,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,487,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 141,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $258,206.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,090,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,945.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,837 shares of company stock worth $8,662,612. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

LMNX traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. 106,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,502. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -238.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

