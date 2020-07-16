Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $128.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.18.

In related news, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,839.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock valued at $561,094,645 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

