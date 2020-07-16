Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Albany International worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIN. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Albany International by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Albany International by 136.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Albany International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,725. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Sidoti cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

