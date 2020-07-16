Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 10,101 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMED stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 30,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,133. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

