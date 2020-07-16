Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 10,280 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,133 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Perficient worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Perficient by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Perficient by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,943 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

