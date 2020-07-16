Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 10,386 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the period. Semtech makes up 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Semtech worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,170. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $270,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,777 shares in the company, valued at $329,000.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,810 shares of company stock worth $5,467,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.