Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 12,264 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Insteel Industries worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 466,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,317 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 6,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,722. The firm has a market cap of $357.48 million, a P/E ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

