Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 15,402 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Financial Bankshares worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $43,964,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 556,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 113,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,989 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,004. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $610,781.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

