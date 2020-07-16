Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 15,927 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIC by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,764. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.33.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

