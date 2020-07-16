Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Exponent worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,404. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,321.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $604,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

