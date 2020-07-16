Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 4,790 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Dorman Products worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of DORM traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.47. 7,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,705. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

