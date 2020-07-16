Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 6,351 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises approximately 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Lumentum worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 878,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after buying an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $61,860,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $42,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,373. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

