Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 7,744 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in MasTec by 75.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MasTec by 39.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 48,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

