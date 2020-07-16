Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 9,231 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $348.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $72,930.00. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.