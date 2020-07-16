Bridge City Capital LLC Takes Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,097. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

