Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives $96.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BCO stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 5,234 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $198,996.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 2,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $435,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 12,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

