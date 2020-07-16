Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives $96.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.
BCO stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.
In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 5,234 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $198,996.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 2,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $435,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 12,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.
