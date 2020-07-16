Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 173,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,212,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,076,000 after purchasing an additional 133,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $59.27 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.