British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of BTLCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 54,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,348. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

