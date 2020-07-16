Brokerages Anticipate BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.03. BioTelemetry reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $5,788,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

BEAT stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BioTelemetry has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

