Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Horizon National posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

First Horizon National stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 269,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,640. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.60. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

