Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will post $63.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.98 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $66.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $254.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.93 million to $256.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $261.71 million, with estimates ranging from $251.93 million to $271.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

Shares of FSP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.06. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

