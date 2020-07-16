Brokerages Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will report $217.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.20 million. BankUnited posted sales of $226.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $882.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.27 million to $901.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $895.88 million, with estimates ranging from $841.50 million to $946.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,408,000 after purchasing an additional 108,192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,129,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,414,000 after acquiring an additional 751,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,218,000 after acquiring an additional 734,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $18.43 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

