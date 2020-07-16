Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.10). KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.74.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,022,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

