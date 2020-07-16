Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT at $49.00

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

