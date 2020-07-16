Brokerages Set Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Target Price at $12.14

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

BCSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BCS cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BofA Securities lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCSF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 107,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,191. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

