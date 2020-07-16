Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) PT at C$33.88

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.88.

Several research firms have commented on WEED. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

WEED traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$23.66. 1,184,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.23. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$47.94.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

