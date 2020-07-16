Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $21.63

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. National Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. 2,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,676. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.