Brokerages Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target at $39.13

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.12. 54,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.