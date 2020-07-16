Brokerages Set GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Target Price at $23.00

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRK. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded GeoPark from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight Capital raised GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 460,545 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $133.24 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a positive return on equity of 61.54%. Equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

