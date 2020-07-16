Brokerages Set Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Target Price at €5.19

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.19 ($5.83).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KCO. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.18) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR KCO traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.14 ($5.77). The company had a trading volume of 380,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.61 ($2.93) and a fifty-two week high of €6.59 ($7.40). The company has a market capitalization of $477.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.43 and its 200 day moving average is €4.60.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.