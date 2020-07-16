Brokerages Set Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) PT at $47.00

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Union Gaming Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 2,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $655.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.50. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $690,806.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 135,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 53.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

