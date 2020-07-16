Brokerages Set Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Target Price at $3.63

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,454.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,500. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 810,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Opko Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
