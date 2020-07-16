Brokerages Set Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Target Price at $3.63

Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Opko Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,454.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,500. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 962,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Opko Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 209,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 810,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.