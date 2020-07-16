Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,034,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,542,000 after buying an additional 2,070,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,648,000 after buying an additional 2,832,524 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,638,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,693,000 after buying an additional 829,238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,620,000 after buying an additional 1,490,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,791,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,356,000 after buying an additional 843,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

