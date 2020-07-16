Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives $58.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

BF/B has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown-Forman from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

NASDAQ BF/B traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $66.22. 500,200 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.