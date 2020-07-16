Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

