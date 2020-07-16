Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$19.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canfor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of CFP traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 287,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$6.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4030732 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

