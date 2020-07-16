Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,902. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

