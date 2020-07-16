CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRRFY. Goldman Sachs Group cut CARREFOUR SA/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of CARREFOUR SA/S stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 237,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

