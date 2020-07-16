CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.25. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 3,699,836 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

The company has a market cap of $48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.03). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,059 shares in the company, valued at $349,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 704,351 shares in the company, valued at $140,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,474,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,119,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 38.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,330,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

