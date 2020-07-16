CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Down 17.5% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $6,146.91 and $836.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002533 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 714,607,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,577,441 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.