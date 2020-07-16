CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $148,730.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $148,730.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 267.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.04917418 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032549 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.